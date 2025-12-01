Menu
Goodbye June

Goodbye June
Synopsis

A touching, yet humorous story which sees a fractured group of siblings pull together under sudden and trying circumstances.
Country Great Britain
Production year 2025
Online premiere 24 December 2025
World premiere 24 December 2025
Production Netflix, Working Title Films
Also known as
Goodbye June, 再见六月
Director
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Cast
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Toni Collette
Toni Collette
Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Cast and Crew

