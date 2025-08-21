Menu
The Magician's Raincoat
The Magician's Raincoat
The Magician's Raincoat
18+
Adventure
Family
Fantasy
Synopsis
Three kids discover a magical raincoat that transports them into the body of its owner, a cursed magician. With a scorned witch hot on their trail, they must solve the mystery of the raincoat and break its curse before it's too late.
The Magician's Raincoat
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025
UAE
18TC
Budget
$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,406
Production
Ace Entertainment Films
Also known as
The Magician's Raincoat, L'Imperméable magique
Director
Stephen Shimek
Cast
Eshton Li
Cory Phillips
Taylor Bedford
Lisa Fenimore
Bryson Robinson
Film rating
5.3
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
The Magician's Raincoat
Trailer
Stills
