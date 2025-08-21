Menu
The Magician's Raincoat

The Magician's Raincoat 18+
Synopsis

Three kids discover a magical raincoat that transports them into the body of its owner, a cursed magician. With a scorned witch hot on their trail, they must solve the mystery of the raincoat and break its curse before it's too late.
The Magician's Raincoat - trailer
The Magician's Raincoat  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 August 2025
Release date
21 August 2025 UAE 18TC
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,406
Production Ace Entertainment Films
Also known as
The Magician's Raincoat, L'Imperméable magique
Director
Stephen Shimek
Stephen Shimek
Cast
Eshton Li
Cory Phillips
Taylor Bedford
Lisa Fenimore
Bryson Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Film Trailers All trailers
The Magician's Raincoat - trailer
The Magician's Raincoat Trailer
Stills
