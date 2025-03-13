Menu
1 poster
Going
92
Not going
4
Posledniy den rozhdeniya
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Drama
Posledniy den rozhdeniya
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
13 March 2025
Release date
13 March 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross
$28,082
Production
ARK-Film
Also known as
Posledniy den rozhdeniya, Последний день рождения
Director
Yuriy Ilin
Cast
Arseny Popov
Artur Sopelnik
Olga Prokofeva
Natalya Berger
Aleksandr Andrienko
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
23
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
1081
In the Thriller genre
188
In the Drama genre
509
In films of Russia
57
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Мия Зайцев
28 February 2025, 22:37
Арсений топ, ждём кинофшку!
Света Рагозина
6 March 2025, 08:53
Где в Новосибирске покажут? Возьмите мои деньги
Reviews
Film Trailers
Posledniy den rozhdeniya
Trailer
1
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
