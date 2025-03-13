Menu
Posledniy den rozhdeniya
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Posledniy den rozhdeniya  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2025
Release date
13 March 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $28,082
Production ARK-Film
Also known as
Posledniy den rozhdeniya, Последний день рождения
Director
Yuriy Ilin
Cast
Arseny Popov
Artur Sopelnik
Olga Prokofeva
Natalya Berger
Aleksandr Andrienko
7.4
Rate 23 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1081 In the Thriller genre  188 In the Drama genre  509 In films of Russia  57
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Мия Зайцев 28 February 2025, 22:37
Арсений топ, ждём кинофшку!
Света Рагозина 6 March 2025, 08:53
Где в Новосибирске покажут? Возьмите мои деньги
Posledniy den rozhdeniya Trailer
