Kinoafisha Films Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs 18+
Synopsis

An undercover cop works to take down the Triads in Hong Kong. The movie is based on a popular video game Sleeping Dogs (2012).
Country USA
Production Story Kitchen
Also known as
Sleeping Dogs
Director
Timo Tjahjanto
Timo Tjahjanto
Cast
Simu Liu
Simu Liu
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
