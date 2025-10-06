Menu
Poster of The Young Lovers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Young Lovers

The Young Lovers

Les jeunes amants 18+
Synopsis

Elegant, retired architect Shauna (70) crosses paths with Pierre, a happily married doctor in his 40s, who first made an impression on her in a brief meeting 15 years previously. Both are quite troubled to meet again and begin an affair. While Pierre’s family life is soon turned upside down, Shauna struggles with feelings she thought belonged to the past.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2021
Budget €5,200,000
Worldwide Gross $3,075,503
Production Ex Nihilo, Karé Productions, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Les jeunes amants, Los jóvenes amantes, The Young Lovers, Mladí Milenci, Os Jovens Amantes, Fiatal szeretők, I giovani amanti, Im Herzen jung, Just the Two of Us, Madame Rêve, Młodzi kochankowie, Νεαροί εραστές, Младите любовници, Молодые любовники, 더 영 러버스, 年轻的情人们
Director
Karin Tarde
Cast
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Cecile De France
Cecile De France
Sharif Andoura
Sarah Henochsberg
Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
ikolmogorova 6 October 2025, 14:38
Франко-бельгийский фильм посвящен самому прекрасному чувству на свете — любви и пытается ответить на вопрос, может ли 70-летняя женщина иметь… Read more…
