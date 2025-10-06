Elegant, retired architect Shauna (70) crosses paths with Pierre, a happily married doctor in his 40s, who first made an impression on her in a brief meeting 15 years previously. Both are quite troubled to meet again and begin an affair. While Pierre’s family life is soon turned upside down, Shauna struggles with feelings she thought belonged to the past.
CountryBelgium / France
Runtime1 hour 54 minutes
Production year2021
Budget€5,200,000
Worldwide Gross$3,075,503
ProductionEx Nihilo, Karé Productions, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Les jeunes amants, Los jóvenes amantes, The Young Lovers, Mladí Milenci, Os Jovens Amantes, Fiatal szeretők, I giovani amanti, Im Herzen jung, Just the Two of Us, Madame Rêve, Młodzi kochankowie, Νεαροί εραστές, Младите любовници, Молодые любовники, 더 영 러버스, 年轻的情人们