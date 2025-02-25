Menu
Kinoafisha Films Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest 18+
Synopsis

A propulsive narrative chronicling the fight for racial justice in America, from Obama's election to Black Lives Matter, highlighting the heroic individuals who sparked change.
Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 February 2025
World premiere 25 February 2025
Budget $3,000,000
Production Anonymous Content, Blackside, HBO Documentary Films
Eyes on the Prize, Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest, Eyes on the Prize II, EYES ON THE PRIZE III: Az amerikai polgárjogi mozgalmak - Ella Baker, Оцените, アイズ・オン・ザ・プライズ
Director
Leslie Asako Gladsjo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
9.1 IMDb
Film Reviews
