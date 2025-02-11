Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war.
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - trailer
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep  trailer
Country Poland / South Korea / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 11 February 2025
World premiere 11 February 2025
Production Hivemind, Netflix Studios, Netflix
Also known as
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, The Witcher: Sirenas de las profundidades, The Witcher: le sirene degli abissi, The Witcher: Les Sirènes des abysses, The Witcher: Sereias das Profundezas, The Witcher: Sirenele adâncurilor, Thợ Săn Quái Vật: Nhân Ngư Dưới Biển Sâu, Vaják: Szirének a mélyből, Wiedźmin: Syreny z głębin, Ведьмак: Сирены глубин, ウィッチャー　深海のセイレーン, 獵魔士：深淵海妖
Director
Kang Hei Chul
Cast
Anya Chalotra
Anya Chalotra
Joey Batey
Joey Batey
Brittany Ishibashi
Brittany Ishibashi
Christina Wren
Christina Wren
Doug Cockle
Doug Cockle
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - trailer
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more