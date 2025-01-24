Interesting facts
The actor who portrayed Korek, Karol Rot, was himself keen on trains and locomotives, just like the character he played.
It's time for the return of the rebellious team from III B and their unconventional educator Jan Sienkiewicz! Love, trouble and school dramas are the daily routine of Nel, Dante and the rest of the pack. Korek - a new, particularly mathematically gifted student - arrives at school and joins Dante's friends. The guys want to teach him how to pick up girls, but it turns out that their advice comes mostly from the Internet. Hormones begin to bubble up in the youngsters, which causes a whole lot of misunderstandings. Dante dreams of his first night with Nel, but she doubts whether they are ready for it. How to make love and friendship survive this tumultuous stage?
|24 January 2025
|Poland
The actor who portrayed Korek, Karol Rot, was himself keen on trains and locomotives, just like the character he played.