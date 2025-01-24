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Poster of Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2
6.6
Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2
6.6

Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2

, 2025
Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2
Poland / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2
6.6
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Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2 - Trailer
Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2  Trailer

Synopsis

It's time for the return of the rebellious team from III B and their unconventional educator Jan Sienkiewicz! Love, trouble and school dramas are the daily routine of Nel, Dante and the rest of the pack. Korek - a new, particularly mathematically gifted student - arrives at school and joins Dante's friends. The guys want to teach him how to pick up girls, but it turns out that their advice comes mostly from the Internet. Hormones begin to bubble up in the youngsters, which causes a whole lot of misunderstandings. Dante dreams of his first night with Nel, but she doubts whether they are ready for it. How to make love and friendship survive this tumultuous stage? 

 

Cast

Hugo Tarres
Dante
Wiktoria Koprowska
Nel
Weronika Książkiewicz
Curator Irena
Dawid Ogrodnik
Dawid Ogrodnik
Jan Sienkiewicz
Olaf Gozdzikiewicz
Olaf
Kacper Srodowski
Sroda
Piotr Orzechowski
Orzech
Kacper Burgs
Kacper
Szymon Stanczyk
Szymek
Zuzanna Bialecka
Zuzia
Director Sara Bustamante-Drozdek
Writer Kacper Szymon
Composer Piotr Zborowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 January 2025
Release date
24 January 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $22,611
Also known as
Piep*zyc Mickiewicza 2, Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2, Screw Mickiewicz 2, На хрен Мицкевича 2, Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2. Szkoła życia, Pieprzyć Mickiewicza 2, Pieprzyć Mickiewicza 2. Szkoła życia

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2 - Trailer
Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2 Trailer
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