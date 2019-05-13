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Poster of The Last Mountain
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Last Mountain
7.3

The Last Mountain

, 2019
Ostatnia góra
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Last Mountain
7.3

Synopsis

The 2018 Polish winter expedition to K2, led by the legendary Krzysztof Wielicki, lives and undergoes all kinds of experiences during two intense months.

Cast

Krzysztof Wielicki
Director Dariusz Zaluski
Writer Anna Filipow, Dariusz Zaluski
Composer Maja Pietraszewska-Koper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 13 May 2019
Release date
4 October 2019 Poland
Production Narodowe Centrum Kultury, GoEverest Studio, Polski Zwiazek Alpinizmu
Also known as
Ostatnia góra, The Last Mountain

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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