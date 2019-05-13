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7.3
Kinoafisha
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The Last Mountain
7.3
The Last Mountain
, 2019
Ostatnia góra
Poland / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.3
Synopsis
The 2018 Polish winter expedition to K2, led by the legendary Krzysztof Wielicki, lives and undergoes all kinds of experiences during two intense months.
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Cast
Krzysztof Wielicki
Director
Dariusz Zaluski
Writer
Anna Filipow
,
Dariusz Zaluski
Composer
Maja Pietraszewska-Koper
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
13 May 2019
Release date
4 October 2019
Poland
Production
Narodowe Centrum Kultury, GoEverest Studio, Polski Zwiazek Alpinizmu
Also known as
Ostatnia góra, The Last Mountain
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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