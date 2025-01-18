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Poster of Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
6.9

Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story

, 2025
Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
6.9
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Synopsis

After her husband's arrest, Laura's family finds shelter with a friend, but it becomes a trap of abuse. Despite discovering other victims, Laura remains hopeful, documenting everything until she can alert authorities and escape.

Cast

Stephen Bishop
Musa
Paige Hurd
Paige Hurd
Laura
Shanica Knowles
Zara
Brad James
Shabazz
Tracey Rooney
Jazzanae Sherman
Maryam
Dan Gauthier
Detective Geller
Kaiden Nicholas Johnson
Ahmed
Rafe Jones
Deputy Gomez
Caroline Liem
Nurse Wellman
Jackson Little
Will
Director Manu Boyer
Writer Avery O. Williams
Composer Sean Murray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 January 2025
World premiere 18 January 2025
Production AGA Productions, Poke Prod
Also known as
Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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