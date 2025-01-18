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Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
6.9
Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
, 2025
Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.9
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Synopsis
After her husband's arrest, Laura's family finds shelter with a friend, but it becomes a trap of abuse. Despite discovering other victims, Laura remains hopeful, documenting everything until she can alert authorities and escape.
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Cast
Stephen Bishop
Musa
Paige Hurd
Laura
Shanica Knowles
Zara
Brad James
Shabazz
Tracey Rooney
Jazzanae Sherman
Maryam
Dan Gauthier
Detective Geller
Kaiden Nicholas Johnson
Ahmed
Rafe Jones
Deputy Gomez
Caroline Liem
Nurse Wellman
Jackson Little
Will
Director
Manu Boyer
Writer
Avery O. Williams
Composer
Sean Murray
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
18 January 2025
World premiere
18 January 2025
Production
AGA Productions, Poke Prod
Also known as
Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
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