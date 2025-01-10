Menu
Russian
Laws of Man
Рейтинги
5.5 IMDb Rating: 4.8
2 posters
Laws of Man

Laws of Man
A pair of U.S. marshals search for a wanted murder in Nevada at the height of the Cold War and encounter more than they bargained for.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 January 2025
World premiere 10 January 2025
Production Lost Galleon Films, MBG Films
Also known as
Laws of Man, Inimseadused, Законы человечества
Director
Phil Blattenberger
Cast
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Jackson Rathbone
Jackson Rathbone
Keith Carradine
Graham Greene
Graham Greene
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
5.5
11 votes
4.8 IMDb
