Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Рейтинги
5.5
IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Laws of Man
Laws of Man
Laws of Man
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A pair of U.S. marshals search for a wanted murder in Nevada at the height of the Cold War and encounter more than they bargained for.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
10 January 2025
World premiere
10 January 2025
Production
Lost Galleon Films, MBG Films
Also known as
Laws of Man, Inimseadused, Законы человечества
Director
Phil Blattenberger
Cast
Dermot Mulroney
Jackson Rathbone
Keith Carradine
Graham Greene
Harvey Keitel
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.5
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree