Poster of Deal at the Border
1 poster
Going 5
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Deal at the Border

Deal at the Border

Kaçkin 18+
Synopsis

At the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border, Aza and Samat work as members of a drug trafficking organization. One day, they run into Nazik, who has narrowly escaped from human traffickers.
Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 4 October 2024
Release date
9 January 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
Production Kyrgyz Film Studio
Also known as
Kaçkin, Deal at the Border, Качкын, Сделка на границе
Director
Dastan Zhapar uulu
Cast
Begayym Asanakunova
Omurbek Izrailov
Akylbek Murataliyev
Atay Omurbekov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
