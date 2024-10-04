Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Going
5
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Deal at the Border
Deal at the Border
Kaçkin
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Going
5
Not going
0
Synopsis
At the Kyrgyzstan-Kazakhstan border, Aza and Samat work as members of a drug trafficking organization. One day, they run into Nazik, who has narrowly escaped from human traffickers.
Expand
Country
Kyrgyzstan
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
4 October 2024
Release date
9 January 2025
Kyrgyzstan
12+
Production
Kyrgyz Film Studio
Also known as
Kaçkin, Deal at the Border, Качкын, Сделка на границе
Director
Dastan Zhapar uulu
Cast
Begayym Asanakunova
Omurbek Izrailov
Akylbek Murataliyev
Atay Omurbekov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.0
Rate
14
votes
7.8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
