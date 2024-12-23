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Poster of ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing
7.1
Kinoafisha Films ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing
7.1

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing

, 2024
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing
USA / Crime, Documentary / 18+
Poster of ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing
7.1

Synopsis

Recognized for his distinctive wolf costume and boisterous social media antics, Xaviar Babudar aka ChiefsAholic rose to fame as one of Kansas City's most fervent fans. However, a secret life came to light when he was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma, unraveling a series of unsolved bank robberies committed across the Midwest.

Cast

Ron Terrell
Self
Tom Grossi
Self
Xaviar Babudar
Self
Shane Williams
Self
Matthew Merryman
Self
Phi-Del Blocker
Self
Michael Lloyd
Self
Cat Baskett
Self
Cole DeRuse
Self
Todd Blish
Self
Daniel Nelson
Self
Lynn Schmidt
Self
Director Dylan Sires
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 December 2024
World premiere 23 December 2024
Production DreamCrew Entertainment, Five All in the Fifth Entertainment, North of Now Group
Also known as
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing, Chiefsaholic: un lobo vestido de Chief, Chiefsaholic: Um Lobo em Pele de Torcedor, Chiefsaholic: Un lupo nei panni dei Chiefs, チーフスアホリック：オオカミ男の隠された正体, Chief$aholic, Chiefsaholic

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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