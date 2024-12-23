Recognized for his distinctive wolf costume and boisterous social media antics, Xaviar Babudar aka ChiefsAholic rose to fame as one of Kansas City's most fervent fans. However, a secret life came to light when he was arrested in Bixby, Oklahoma, unraveling a series of unsolved bank robberies committed across the Midwest.
ProductionDreamCrew Entertainment, Five All in the Fifth Entertainment, North of Now Group
Also known as
ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing, Chiefsaholic: un lobo vestido de Chief, Chiefsaholic: Um Lobo em Pele de Torcedor, Chiefsaholic: Un lupo nei panni dei Chiefs, チーフスアホリック：オオカミ男の隠された正体, Chief$aholic, Chiefsaholic
Film rating
7.1
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.