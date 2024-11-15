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Poster of Rebel with a Bow Tie
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Rebel with a Bow Tie
7.9

Rebel with a Bow Tie

, 2024
Rebel with a Bow Tie
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rebel with a Bow Tie
7.9

Cast

Toomas Hendrik Ilves
Self
Tommy Cash
Self - Performer
Kerli
Self
Jaak Prints
Self - Speech coach
Toomas Sildam
Self - Internal advisor
Director Jaan Tootsen
Writer Jaan Tootsen
Composer Vaiko Eplik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 November 2024
Release date
31 January 2025 Estonia
Production Aadam ja Pojad, Estonian Film Institute
Also known as
Rebel with a Bow Tie, Kikilipsuga mässaja

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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