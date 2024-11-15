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7.9
Kinoafisha
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Rebel with a Bow Tie
7.9
Rebel with a Bow Tie
, 2024
Rebel with a Bow Tie
Estonia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.9
Cast
Toomas Hendrik Ilves
Self
Tommy Cash
Self - Performer
Kerli
Self
Jaak Prints
Self - Speech coach
Toomas Sildam
Self - Internal advisor
Director
Jaan Tootsen
Writer
Jaan Tootsen
Composer
Vaiko Eplik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
15 November 2024
Release date
31 January 2025
Estonia
Production
Aadam ja Pojad, Estonian Film Institute
Also known as
Rebel with a Bow Tie, Kikilipsuga mässaja
More
Film rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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