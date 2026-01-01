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Kinoafisha Films Kostomarov

Kostomarov

Kostomarov
Russia / Biography, Sport, Drama / 18+

Cast

Anna Snatkina
Anna Snatkina
Oksana Domnina
Anastasiya Krylova
Anastasiya Krylova
Kirill Zaytsev
Kirill Zaytsev
Roman Kostomarov
Dmitrii Kartashov
Dmitrii Kartashov
Artur Iskandaryan
Khuligan
Artur Iskandaryan
Khuligan
Igor Zaytsev
Ilyusha
Director Sarik Andreasyan
Writer Aleksey Gravitskiy, Aleksey Rymov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production K.B.A.
Also known as
Kostomarov. Silnee sudby, Костомаров. Сильнее судьбы

Film rating

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