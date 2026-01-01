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Kostomarov
Kostomarov
Kostomarov
Russia / Biography, Sport, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Cast
Anna Snatkina
Oksana Domnina
Anastasiya Krylova
Kirill Zaytsev
Roman Kostomarov
Dmitrii Kartashov
Artur Iskandaryan
Khuligan
Artur Iskandaryan
Khuligan
Igor Zaytsev
Ilyusha
Director
Sarik Andreasyan
Writer
Aleksey Gravitskiy
,
Aleksey Rymov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production
K.B.A.
Also known as
Kostomarov. Silnee sudby, Костомаров. Сильнее судьбы
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