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Площадки
4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Next to Us
4.8
Next to Us
, 2024
Pored nas
Serbia / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Synopsis
Set ten years on from high school drama Next to Me, this film places the former classmates in unfamiliar territory, both physical and psychological.
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Cast
Isidora Simijonović
Anastasia
Slaven Doslo
Lazar
Tihana Lazovic
Adam Davenport
Milutin 'Mima' Karadzic
Mina Nikolic
Gorica Regodic
Isidora
Nikola Dragutinovic
Srba
Nikola Glisic
Strahinja
Darko Ivic
Tadija
Milica Majkic
Jelena
Marko Panajotovic
Kosta
Director
Stevan Filipovic
Writer
Stevan Filipovic
,
Minja Bogavac
Composer
Nemanja Rancic
,
Aleksandar Randjelovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
23 December 2024
Release date
26 December 2024
Montenegro
o.A.
26 December 2024
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$97,806
Production
Hypnopolis
Also known as
Pored nas, Next to Us, Поред нас
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
11
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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