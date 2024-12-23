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Poster of Next to Us
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Next to Us
4.8

Next to Us

, 2024
Pored nas
Serbia / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Next to Us
4.8

Synopsis

Set ten years on from high school drama Next to Me, this film places the former classmates in unfamiliar territory, both physical and psychological.

Cast

Isidora Simijonović
Anastasia
Slaven Doslo
Lazar
Tihana Lazovic
Adam Davenport
Adam Davenport
Milutin 'Mima' Karadzic
Mina Nikolic
Gorica Regodic
Isidora
Nikola Dragutinovic
Srba
Nikola Glisic
Strahinja
Darko Ivic
Tadija
Milica Majkic
Jelena
Marko Panajotovic
Kosta
Director Stevan Filipovic
Writer Stevan Filipovic, Minja Bogavac
Composer Nemanja Rancic, Aleksandar Randjelovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 23 December 2024
Release date
26 December 2024 Montenegro o.A.
26 December 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $97,806
Production Hypnopolis
Also known as
Pored nas, Next to Us, Поред нас

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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