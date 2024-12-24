Menu
Balto 4: Wolf Destiny
Balto IV: Wolf Destiny - Part One
Adventure
Animation
Synopsis
Balto's fourth and final adventure, which will end the franchise that began in 1995.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
24 December 2024
World premiere
24 December 2024
Director
Stefan Balugani
Cast
Mike Collins
Xajiavier McMillinn
Glen Allen
Tala Paris
Braden Baum
Cartoon rating
0.0
2
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
