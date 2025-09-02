Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Dead Man's Wire
Dead Man's Wire
Dead Man's Wire
18+
Thriller
Country
USA
World premiere
2 September 2025
Production
Elevated Films (II), Pressman Film, Pinstripes
Also known as
Dead Man's Wire, 63 Horas de Pânico
Director
Gus Van Sant
Cast
Bill Skarsgard
Dacre Montgomery
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
7.2
IMDb
Film Reviews
