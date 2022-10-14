In 2006, two Spanish journalists were sent to investigate an alleged case of Marian apparitions, in an unknown village in Bosnia and Herzegovina. What they supposed was not enough for much more than a photographic report, was, instead, a turning point in their lives and in that of many other people they met in that place. They did not see the Virgin Mary... but they came back assuring that something inexplicable and of universal significance is happening, today, in MEDJUGORJE.
DirectorJesús García Colomer, Borja Martínez-Echevarría
WriterJesús García Colomer, Borja Martínez-Echevarría