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Poster of Medjugorje, la película
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Medjugorje, la película
7.1

Medjugorje, la película

, 2021
Medjugorje, la película
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Medjugorje, la película
7.1

Synopsis

In 2006, two Spanish journalists were sent to investigate an alleged case of Marian apparitions, in an unknown village in Bosnia and Herzegovina. What they supposed was not enough for much more than a photographic report, was, instead, a turning point in their lives and in that of many other people they met in that place. They did not see the Virgin Mary... but they came back assuring that something inexplicable and of universal significance is happening, today, in MEDJUGORJE.
Director Jesús García Colomer, Borja Martínez-Echevarría
Writer Jesús García Colomer, Borja Martínez-Echevarría
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2021
World premiere 14 October 2022
Release date
14 October 2022 USA
Worldwide Gross $393,634
Production Medju Films A.I.E
Also known as
Medjugorje, la película, Medjugorje, Medjugorje, La Pelicula

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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