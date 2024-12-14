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Poster of Get Him Back for Christmas
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Get Him Back for Christmas
7.6

Get Him Back for Christmas

, 2024
Get Him Back for Christmas
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Music / 18+
Poster of Get Him Back for Christmas
7.6

Synopsis

Follows Bella, a successful singer who returns home after a breakup with her singing partner, and in the meantime, asks Jack to help her write a song to win her ex back.

Cast

Alexa PenaVega
Alexa PenaVega
Bella
Carlos PenaVega
Jack Grayton
Kevin Valdez
Kevin Valdez
Matthew 'Matt' Grayton
Alan Powell
Sage Majors
Victoria Pratt
Hannah Harlan
Victoria Jackson
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez
George Kosturos
George Kosturos
Dean Shortland
Arthur
Shazia Pascal
Gabriella
Abbey Romeo
Mia
Jamison Newlander
Frank
Director Brian Herzlinger
Writer Horace Priester
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 14 December 2024
World premiere 14 December 2024
Production Good For You Entertainment, Roberts Media.
Also known as
Get Him Back for Christmas, Karácsonyra visszaszerzem, Love at the Kettle

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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