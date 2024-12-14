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7.6
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Get Him Back for Christmas
7.6
Get Him Back for Christmas
, 2024
Get Him Back for Christmas
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Music / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Synopsis
Follows Bella, a successful singer who returns home after a breakup with her singing partner, and in the meantime, asks Jack to help her write a song to win her ex back.
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Cast
Alexa PenaVega
Bella
Carlos PenaVega
Jack Grayton
Kevin Valdez
Matthew 'Matt' Grayton
Alan Powell
Sage Majors
Victoria Pratt
Hannah Harlan
Victoria Jackson
Mario Lopez
George Kosturos
Dean Shortland
Arthur
Shazia Pascal
Gabriella
Abbey Romeo
Mia
Jamison Newlander
Frank
Director
Brian Herzlinger
Writer
Horace Priester
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
14 December 2024
World premiere
14 December 2024
Production
Good For You Entertainment, Roberts Media.
Also known as
Get Him Back for Christmas, Karácsonyra visszaszerzem, Love at the Kettle
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
15
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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