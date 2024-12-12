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Poster of All I Need for Christmas
6.8
Kinoafisha Films All I Need for Christmas
6.8

All I Need for Christmas

, 2024
All I Need for Christmas
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of All I Need for Christmas
6.8

Synopsis

Struggling singer/songwriter Maggie is worried she's unable to compete with such a tech-savvy world. Upon returning home to help her parents on their farm, she meets Archer, "an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone."

Cast

Mallory Jansen
Mallory Jansen
Maggie
Dan Jeannotte
Archer Donovan
Emily Tennant
Emily Tennant
Piper
Azriel Dalman
Max
Mike Dopud
Ed
Veronica Long
Clara
Jaime Callica
Jaime Callica
Carlos
Charles Jarman
Kate Whiddington
Mia
Iris Quinn
Janet
Arielle Matamoros
Lucy
Director David I. Strasser
Writer Heidi R. Kling, Betsy Morris
Composer Sean William
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 December 2024
World premiere 12 December 2024
Production Classic Road Productions, Front Street Pictures
Also known as
All I Need for Christmas, Allt jag önskar mig till jul, Noël comme pour la première fois, Todo lo que deseo para Navidad, Un Natale a modo mio

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Archer Now just remember, the most important rule of all. The internet is forever.
Ed Right, so don't be that guy.
Archer *Definitely* don't be that guy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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