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6.8
Kinoafisha
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All I Need for Christmas
6.8
All I Need for Christmas
, 2024
All I Need for Christmas
Canada / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
6.8
Synopsis
Struggling singer/songwriter Maggie is worried she's unable to compete with such a tech-savvy world. Upon returning home to help her parents on their farm, she meets Archer, "an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone."
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Cast
Mallory Jansen
Maggie
Dan Jeannotte
Archer Donovan
Emily Tennant
Piper
Azriel Dalman
Max
Mike Dopud
Ed
Veronica Long
Clara
Jaime Callica
Carlos
Charles Jarman
Kate Whiddington
Mia
Iris Quinn
Janet
Arielle Matamoros
Lucy
Director
David I. Strasser
Writer
Heidi R. Kling
,
Betsy Morris
Composer
Sean William
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
12 December 2024
World premiere
12 December 2024
Production
Classic Road Productions, Front Street Pictures
Also known as
All I Need for Christmas, Allt jag önskar mig till jul, Noël comme pour la première fois, Todo lo que deseo para Navidad, Un Natale a modo mio
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Archer
Now just remember, the most important rule of all. The internet is forever.
Ed
Right, so don't be that guy.
Archer
*Definitely* don't be that guy.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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