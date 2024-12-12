In 1960, Eli and Penny take in Eli’s curmudgeonly father, Walter, and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas themed time capsule for son Alex’s school project. In 1998, we see Regina and Nelson’s first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina’s home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie faces a big challenge while planning her sister’s last-minute Christmas Eve wedding — the officiant is Tim, her high school sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.