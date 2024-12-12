Menu
Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane 18+
Synopsis

In 1960, Eli and Penny take in Eli’s curmudgeonly father, Walter, and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas themed time capsule for son Alex’s school project. In 1998, we see Regina and Nelson’s first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina’s home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie faces a big challenge while planning her sister’s last-minute Christmas Eve wedding — the officiant is Tim, her high school sweetheart, whom she hasn’t seen in almost 20 years.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 12 December 2024
World premiere 12 December 2024
Production Patrick Street Pictures
Also known as
Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane
Director
Gail Harvey
Cast
Julie Gonzalo
Catherine Bell
Erica Durance
Benjamin Ayres
James Denton
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
