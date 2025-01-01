Menu
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Dracula

Dracula

Dracula 18+
Synopsis

After Jonathan Harker attacks Dracula at his castle, the vampire travels to a nearby city, where he preys on the family of Harker's fiancée. The only one who may be able to protect them is Dr. van Helsing, Harker's friend and fellow-student of vampires, who is determined to destroy Dracula, whatever the cost.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 8 May 1958
Release date
12 December 1958 Germany 12
22 May 1958 Great Britain
8 August 1958 Ireland 12
20 December 1958 Italy VM14
Budget 81,000 GBP
Production Hammer Films
Also known as
Dracula, Drácula, Дракула, Drakula, Le cauchemar de Dracula, De nachtmerrie van Dracula, Dracula 1958, Dracula il vampiro, Drakoulas, o vrykolakas ton Karpathion, Drakulanın ölümü, Horror de Drácula, Horror Draculi, Horror of Dracula, I Draculas klor, Kyuketsu ki Dracula, O Horror de Drácula, O Vampiro da Noite, Pimeyden prinssi, Δράκουλας, ο βρικόλακας των Καρπαθίων, 吸血鬼ドラキュラ
Director
Terence Fisher
Cast
Peter Cushing
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
Michael Gough
Melissa Stribling
Carol Marsh
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
