After Jonathan Harker attacks Dracula at his castle, the vampire travels to a nearby city, where he preys on the family of Harker's fiancée. The only one who may be able to protect them is Dr. van Helsing, Harker's friend and fellow-student of vampires, who is determined to destroy Dracula, whatever the cost.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime1 hour 22 minutes
Production year1958
World premiere8 May 1958
Release date
12 December 1958
Germany
12
22 May 1958
Great Britain
8 August 1958
Ireland
12
20 December 1958
Italy
VM14
Budget81,000 GBP
ProductionHammer Films
Also known as
Dracula, Drácula, Дракула, Drakula, Le cauchemar de Dracula, De nachtmerrie van Dracula, Dracula 1958, Dracula il vampiro, Drakoulas, o vrykolakas ton Karpathion, Drakulanın ölümü, Horror de Drácula, Horror Draculi, Horror of Dracula, I Draculas klor, Kyuketsu ki Dracula, O Horror de Drácula, O Vampiro da Noite, Pimeyden prinssi, Δράκουλας, ο βρικόλακας των Καρπαθίων, 吸血鬼ドラキュラ