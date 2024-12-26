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Poster of V dobrom aj zlom
6.0
Kinoafisha Films V dobrom aj zlom
6.0

V dobrom aj zlom

, 2024
V dobrom aj zlom
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of V dobrom aj zlom
6.0

Cast

Petra Hřebíčková
Petra Hřebíčková
Anna
Tatiana Pauhofová
Laura
Jiří Langmajer
Jiří Langmajer
Evzen
Martin Hofmann
Tomas
Markéta Nováková
Xénie
Director Marta Ferencova
Writer Marta Ferencova, Cesc Gay, Teresa Ferencova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 June 2025
World premiere 26 December 2024
Release date
26 December 2024 Czechia
26 December 2024 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $2,413,652
Production Voyo
Also known as
V dobrém i zlém, Susedia od vedla, V dobrom aj zlom, Through Thick and Thin

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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