6.0V dobrom aj zlom
V dobrom aj zlom, 2024
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Martin Hofmann
Tomas
Markéta Nováková
Xénie
Director Marta Ferencova
Writer Marta Ferencova, Cesc Gay, Teresa Ferencova
Film details
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 June 2025
World premiere 26 December 2024
Release date
|26 December 2024
|Czechia
|26 December 2024
|Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $2,413,652
Production Voyo
Also known as
V dobrém i zlém, Susedia od vedla, V dobrom aj zlom, Through Thick and Thin
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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