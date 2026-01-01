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Kinoafisha Films Vanya

Vanya

, 2025
Vanya
Russia / Drama / 18+

Cast

Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Viktor
Darya Melnikova
Darya Melnikova
Anna Shevchuk
Anna Shevchuk
Mama Vani
Aleksandr Korshunov
Aleksandr Korshunov
Konstantin Itunin
Konstantin Itunin
Natalja Sergeevna Zemtsova
Natalja Sergeevna Zemtsova
Vasilina Makovtseva
Vasilina Makovtseva
Natalya Ushakova
Irina Zheryakova
Aleksander Usov
Tatiana Usatova
Darya Neshchadimova
Director Klavdiya Korshunova
Writer Klavdiya Korshunova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2025
Production 1115 Film Production Studio, CTB Film Company, STV LAB
Also known as
Vanya, Ваня, Немец

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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