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Vanya
Vanya
, 2025
Vanya
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Filming locations
Cast
Yuriy Borisov
Viktor
Darya Melnikova
Anna Shevchuk
Mama Vani
Aleksandr Korshunov
Konstantin Itunin
Natalja Sergeevna Zemtsova
Vasilina Makovtseva
Natalya Ushakova
Irina Zheryakova
Aleksander Usov
Tatiana Usatova
Darya Neshchadimova
Director
Klavdiya Korshunova
Writer
Klavdiya Korshunova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
Production
1115 Film Production Studio, CTB Film Company, STV LAB
Also known as
Vanya, Ваня, Немец
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