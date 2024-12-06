Menu
Kinoafisha Films Me Without Myself

Me Without Myself

Me Without Myself 18+
Synopsis

After a high profile missing persons case, 16 Lyle returns home unharmed. Heavily shook, his father sends him away to a therapeutic boarding school. There, he forms a bond with a staff member who helps realize the illusion of his life.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 December 2024
Budget $150,000
Production Chaotical Media
Also known as
Me Without Myself
Director
Lawson Spolansky
Cast
Lawson Spolansky
Kevin Dranoff
Mary Crinnion
Colin Davies
Steven Spolansky
Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
