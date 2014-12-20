On their way home from a camping trip, a group of friends become stuck in an eerie forest when their car breaks down. There, they meet a mysterious stranger who warns of monsters lurking in the forest - will they make it out alive? Based on the popular computer game of the same name.
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 5 minutes
Production year2014
Online premiere10 October 2016
World premiere20 December 2014
ProductionCopyrights Factory, Nihon Sky Way (NSW)
Also known as
Desu foresuto kyoufu no mori, Death Forest, Surmamets, デスフォレスト 恐怖の森