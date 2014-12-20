Menu
Desu foresuto kyoufu no mori 18+
Synopsis

On their way home from a camping trip, a group of friends become stuck in an eerie forest when their car breaks down. There, they meet a mysterious stranger who warns of monsters lurking in the forest - will they make it out alive? Based on the popular computer game of the same name.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 10 October 2016
World premiere 20 December 2014
Production Copyrights Factory, Nihon Sky Way (NSW)
Also known as
Desu foresuto kyoufu no mori, Death Forest, Surmamets, デスフォレスト 恐怖の森
Director
Masataka Ichimi
Cast
Daijirō Kawaoka
Kazunori Heike
Kôichi Kida
Momoko Midorikawa
Ayuka Ohno
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
