Poster of The Will of the Son
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Will of the Son

The Will of the Son

Volja sinovljeva 18+
Synopsis

In the post-apocalyptic future, Jovan, a young man must choose whether to take revenge on his enemy Tudjin for all the crimes he has committed against his family, or peacefully continue his life in the mountain, thus securing his family legacy.
Country Serbia
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 November 2024
Release date
19 December 2024 Croatia o.A.
8 December 2024 Germany 18
28 November 2024 Montenegro o.A.
28 November 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $262,261
Production Mir Media Group, Rezim, Telekom Srbija
Also known as
Volja sinovljeva, Son's Will, Sword of Vengeance, The Will of the Son, Воља синовљева, Сыновья воля
Director
Nemanja Ceranic
Cast
Zarko Lausevic
Sergej Trifunovic
Svetozar Cvetković
Isidora Simijonović
Jovo Maksic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
