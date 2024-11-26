In the post-apocalyptic future, Jovan, a young man must choose whether to take revenge on his enemy Tudjin for all the crimes he has committed against his family, or peacefully continue his life in the mountain, thus securing his family legacy.
CountrySerbia
Runtime2 hours 20 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere26 November 2024
Release date
19 December 2024
Croatia
o.A.
8 December 2024
Germany
18
28 November 2024
Montenegro
o.A.
28 November 2024
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$262,261
ProductionMir Media Group, Rezim, Telekom Srbija
Also known as
Volja sinovljeva, Son's Will, Sword of Vengeance, The Will of the Son, Воља синовљева, Сыновья воля