Poster of The Boy with Pink Trousers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Boy with Pink Trousers

The Boy with Pink Trousers

Il ragazzo dai pantaloni rosa 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

On November 20, 2012, Andrea Spezzacatena, a boy who had just turned 15, took his own life. It was the first case in Italy of bullying and cyberbullying that led to the suicide of a minor. This movie is based on his story.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Italy
5 November 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $10,233,279
Production Eagle Pictures
Also known as
Il ragazzo dai pantaloni rosa, The Boy with Pink Trousers, Chłopiec w różowych spodniach, Der Junge mit der pinken Hose, El chico de los pantalones rosas, Roosades pükstes poiss, The Boy with Pink Pants, 粉裤子男孩, 粉褲子男孩
Director
Margherita Ferri
Cast
Andrea Arru
Claudia Pandolfi
Claudia Pandolfi
Sara Ciocca
Sara Ciocca
Samuele Carrino
Corrado Fortuna
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
