On November 20, 2012, Andrea Spezzacatena, a boy who had just turned 15, took his own life. It was the first case in Italy of bullying and cyberbullying that led to the suicide of a minor. This movie is based on his story.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 54 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024
Italy
5 November 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$10,233,279
ProductionEagle Pictures
Also known as
Il ragazzo dai pantaloni rosa, The Boy with Pink Trousers, Chłopiec w różowych spodniach, Der Junge mit der pinken Hose, El chico de los pantalones rosas, Roosades pükstes poiss, The Boy with Pink Pants, 粉裤子男孩, 粉褲子男孩