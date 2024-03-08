Menu
Poster of La zona vacía
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films La zona vacía

La zona vacía

La zona vacía 18+
Synopsis

Luis is an astrophysicist with a seemingly normal life with his partner, who sees his reality shaken by the arrival of his new neighbors and his daughter Iris.
Country Spain
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 March 2024
Release date
15 November 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $4,496
Production 32 Historias Producciones
Also known as
La zona vacía, The Empty Zone
Director
Kurro González
Cast
Francisco Conde
Alejandra Lorente
Silvia Castellón
Alba Loureiro
Elena Aguirre
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
