1 poster
La zona vacía
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Luis is an astrophysicist with a seemingly normal life with his partner, who sees his reality shaken by the arrival of his new neighbors and his daughter Iris.
Country
Spain
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 March 2024
Release date
15 November 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$4,496
Production
32 Historias Producciones
Also known as
La zona vacía, The Empty Zone
Director
Kurro González
Cast
Francisco Conde
Alejandra Lorente
Silvia Castellón
Alba Loureiro
Elena Aguirre
Film rating
8.3
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
