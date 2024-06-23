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Poster of The Fix
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Fix
5.9

The Fix

, 2024
The Fix
South Africa / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Fix
5.9

Synopsis

When an image-conscious wild child takes a strange new drug at a party, she undergoes a shocking transformation. Desperate to reverse the effects of the drug, she is horrified to discover that she has become the key to saving the human race.

Cast

Grace Van Dien
Grace Van Dien
Ella McPhee
Daniel Sharman
Daniel Sharman
Eric O'Connors
Nicole Fortuin
Angela
Keenan Arrison
Solomon
DeVille Vannik
Chris van Rensburg
Chris van Rensburg
Greteli Fincham
Hanni Heinrich
Tina Redman
Spider
Robyn Rossouw
Gina
Tafara Nyatsanza
Tully
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
The Chairman
Director Kelsey Egan
Writer Kelsey Egan
Composer Patrick Cannell, Sean Fourie, Sean Fourie, Michael Medhurst
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 November 2024
World premiere 23 June 2024
Production Crave Pictures, Angry Cloud, Moo Studios
Also known as
The Fix, Ultramees, 修复, 变异天使, 修复2024

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb
Write review
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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