5.9The Fix
The Fix, 2024
South Africa / Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Synopsis
When an image-conscious wild child takes a strange new drug at a party, she undergoes a shocking transformation. Desperate to reverse the effects of the drug, she is horrified to discover that she has become the key to saving the human race.
Cast
Nicole Fortuin
Angela
Keenan Arrison
Solomon
Greteli Fincham
Hanni Heinrich
Tina Redman
Spider
Robyn Rossouw
Gina
Tafara Nyatsanza
Tully
Director Kelsey Egan
Writer Kelsey Egan
Composer Patrick Cannell, Sean Fourie, Sean Fourie, Michael Medhurst
Film details
Country South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 November 2024
World premiere 23 June 2024
Production Crave Pictures, Angry Cloud, Moo Studios
Also known as
The Fix, Ultramees, 修复, 变异天使, 修复2024
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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