Never Look Away 18+
Synopsis

CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth fearlessly captures footage of war zones. After receiving catastrophic injuries in the crosshairs of battle, she returns to work with more courage than ever. An intimate portrait of a trailblazing female photojournalist. Features interviews with Moth’s family and friends, including CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. A Sundance film festival premiere directed by Lucy Lawless.
Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 November 2024
World premiere 24 January 2024
Release date
8 November 2024 Great Britain 15
22 November 2024 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $71,911
Production General Film Corporation, Ingenious Media
Also known as
Never Look Away
Director
Lucy Lawless
Lucy Lawless
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
