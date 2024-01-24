CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth fearlessly captures footage of war zones. After receiving catastrophic injuries in the crosshairs of battle, she returns to work with more courage than ever. An intimate portrait of a trailblazing female photojournalist. Features interviews with Moth’s family and friends, including CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. A Sundance film festival premiere directed by Lucy Lawless.
CountryNew Zealand
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere22 November 2024
World premiere24 January 2024
Release date
8 November 2024
Great Britain
15
22 November 2024
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross$71,911
ProductionGeneral Film Corporation, Ingenious Media