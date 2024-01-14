Menu
5.2
IMDb Rating: 5.1
The Boarding School Murders
The Boarding School Murders
The Boarding School Murders
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Frankie gets the chance to leave her foster care home to attend an exclusive Swiss boarding school. However, the opportunity of a lifetime comes at a deadly price when one of her classmates is murdered and everyone is quick to blame her.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
21 November 2024
World premiere
14 January 2024
Production
Lifetime
Also known as
The Boarding School Murders
Director
Alexandre Carrière
Cast
Christina Cox
Hannah Galway
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Nicole Amber Farrugia
Eve Edwards
Film rating
5.2
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
