Poster of The Boarding School Murders
Poster of The Boarding School Murders
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.1
The Boarding School Murders

The Boarding School Murders

The Boarding School Murders 18+
Synopsis

Frankie gets the chance to leave her foster care home to attend an exclusive Swiss boarding school. However, the opportunity of a lifetime comes at a deadly price when one of her classmates is murdered and everyone is quick to blame her.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 November 2024
World premiere 14 January 2024
Production Lifetime
Also known as
The Boarding School Murders
Director
Alexandre Carrière
Cast
Christina Cox
Hannah Galway
Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova
Nicole Amber Farrugia
Eve Edwards
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
10 votes
5.1 IMDb
