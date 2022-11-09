Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wilderness Therapy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Wilderness Therapy

Wilderness Therapy

Pétaouchnok 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Deep in the Pyrenees, two close friends at rock bottom have the idea of the century: to pull themselves of their misery, they will launch a horse trekking tour, a voyage through the mountains for tourists in search of nature, silence and adventure.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 March 2023
World premiere 9 November 2022
Release date
9 November 2022 France U
Worldwide Gross $612,929
Production Bizibi, France 2 Cinéma, Apollo Films
Also known as
Pétaouchnok, Wilderness Therapy, Terapia nas Montanhas
Director
Edouard Deluc
Cast
Pio Marmaï
Pio Marmaï
Philippe Rebbot
Philippe Rebbot
Camille Chamoux
Camille Chamoux
Pablo Pauly
Pablo Pauly
Moussa Mansaly
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more