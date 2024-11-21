Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Grazhdane kryshi
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Grazhdane kryshi

Grazhdane kryshi

Grazhdane kryshi 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Grazhdane kryshi - trailer
Grazhdane kryshi  trailer
Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024 Kazakhstan
Director
Gulshat Smagulova
Cast
Eldar Abish
Lidiya Yartseva
Aleksandr Cherepanov
Aldiyar Kuanyshev
Olga Landina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Grazhdane kryshi - trailer
Grazhdane kryshi Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more