About
1 poster
Grazhdane kryshi
18+
Drama
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024
Kazakhstan
Director
Gulshat Smagulova
Cast
Eldar Abish
Lidiya Yartseva
Aleksandr Cherepanov
Aldiyar Kuanyshev
Olga Landina
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
