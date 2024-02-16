Interesting facts
One of the characters refers to Malcolm, a young footballer, as "Saka" — a nod to fellow footballer Bukayo Saka. The actor who plays Malcolm, Denzel Baidoo, previously portrayed Saka in Dear England at the Prince Edward Theatre.
|4 April 2025
|Great Britain
One of the characters refers to Malcolm, a young footballer, as "Saka" — a nod to fellow footballer Bukayo Saka. The actor who plays Malcolm, Denzel Baidoo, previously portrayed Saka in Dear England at the Prince Edward Theatre.