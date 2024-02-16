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Poster of Last Swim
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Last Swim
6.8

Last Swim

, 2024
Last Swim
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Last Swim
6.8

Synopsis

On A-level results day, an ambitious Iranian-British teen in London grapples with a major life decision while hanging out with friends across the city.

Cast

Deba Hekmat
Ziba Soofi
Denzel Baidoo
Malcolm Berry
Lydia Fleming
Tara Dean
Solly McLeod
Shea Price
Jay Lycurgo
Jay Lycurgo
Peter 'Merf' Curtis
Narges Rashidi
Narges Rashidi
Mona Soofi
Alex Blake
Michael Karim
Michelle Greenidge
Michelle Greenidge
Tonya Berry
Nika Roufi
Young Ziba
Matthew Steer
Professor Walters
Maggie Aderin-Pocock
Self
Director Sasha Nathwani
Writer Helen Simmons, Sasha Nathwani
Composer Federico Albanese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 6 May 2025
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
4 April 2025 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $50,552
Production Caviar TV, Caviar, Pablo and Zeus
Also known as
Last Swim, Az utolsó csobbanás, Ostatnie zanurzenie, Μια τελευταία βουτιά, Живи сейчас, شنای نهایی

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

One of the characters refers to Malcolm, a young footballer, as "Saka" — a nod to fellow footballer Bukayo Saka. The actor who plays Malcolm, Denzel Baidoo, previously portrayed Saka in Dear England at the Prince Edward Theatre.

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