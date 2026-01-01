Menu
Russian
Poster of Distant Thunder
1 poster
Distant Thunder

Distant Thunder

Ashani Sanket 18+
Synopsis

Gangacharan is the new Brahmin of a village, where he assumes various duties: teaching, organizing religious events, and trying to prevent epidemics. But in that year 1943, war is raging (as reminded by the planes occasionally heard flying over the countryside), and a major famine is under way. As food shortages reach catastrophic proportions, Gangacharan attempts to preserve his privileged situation, while his generous wife, Ananga, conversely tries to help and support the community.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 3 July 1973
Release date
27 November 1975 Hungary KN
16 August 1973 India
8 April 1978 Japan G
Production Balaka Movies
Also known as
Ashani Sanket, Distant Thunder, Åska över slätterna, Ferner Donner, Kaukainen jyrinä, Luta Pela Vida, Odległy grom, Távoli mennydörgés, Tonnerres lointains, Trovão Distante, Tuono lontano, Un trueno lejano, Отдаленный гром, 遠い雷鳴
Director
Satyajit Ray
Satyajit Ray
Cast
Soumitra Chatterjee
Bobita
Sandhya Roy
Chitra Banerjee
Sachin Chakraborty
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
