Poster of Les Vampires
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Les Vampires

Les Vampires

Les vampires 18+
Synopsis

Paris is prey to an invisible terror against which the police can do nothing: a sinister organization that sows chaos and death. The intrepid journalist Philippe Guérande and his partner embark on a long crusade to put an end to the crimes of the Great Vampire and Irma Vep, his dangerous accomplice. (A ten episode movie serial.)
Country France
Runtime 7 hours 1 minute
Production year 1915
World premiere 13 November 1915
Release date
20 August 1917 Argentina
7 February 1916 Denmark
13 November 1915 France
24 May 1917 Mexico
23 November 1916 USA
Production Société des Etablissements L. Gaumont
Also known as
Les vampires, Los vampiros, Os Vampiros, Die Vampire, I vampiri, Los vampiros o los archicriminales de París, The Vampires, Vampiri, Vampirii, Vámpírok, Vampyrerne, Wampiry, Οι βαμπίρ, Вампиры, レ・ヴァンピール　吸血ギャング団, 吸血鬼
Director
Louis Feuillade
Cast
Musidora
Édouard Mathé
Marcel Lévesque
Jean Aymé
Fernand Herrmann
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Quotes
intertitle [final intertitle of Episode 9] All's well that ends well, but we still haven't seen the last of the Vampires.
