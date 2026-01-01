Paris is prey to an invisible terror against which the police can do nothing: a sinister organization that sows chaos and death. The intrepid journalist Philippe Guérande and his partner embark on a long crusade to put an end to the crimes of the Great Vampire and Irma Vep, his dangerous accomplice. (A ten episode movie serial.)
CountryFrance
Runtime7 hours 1 minute
Production year1915
World premiere13 November 1915
Release date
20 August 1917
Argentina
7 February 1916
Denmark
13 November 1915
France
24 May 1917
Mexico
23 November 1916
USA
ProductionSociété des Etablissements L. Gaumont
Also known as
Les vampires, Los vampiros, Os Vampiros, Die Vampire, I vampiri, Los vampiros o los archicriminales de París, The Vampires, Vampiri, Vampirii, Vámpírok, Vampyrerne, Wampiry, Οι βαμπίρ, Вампиры, レ・ヴァンピール 吸血ギャング団, 吸血鬼