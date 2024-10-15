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Poster of Joy
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Joy
7.2

Joy

, 2024
Joy
Great Britain / Biography, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Joy
7.2

Synopsis

Three trailblazers – a young nurse, a visionary scientist and an innovative surgeon – face opposition from the church, state, media and medical establishment in their pursuit of the world's first 'test tube baby', Louise Joy Brown.

Cast

Ella Bruccoleri
Eoin Duffy
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie
Douggie McMeekin
Douggie McMeekin
Tanya Moodie
Tanya Moodie
Charlie Murphy
Charlie Murphy
Director Ben Taylor
Writer Jack Thorne, Rachel Mason, Emma Gordon, Shaun Topp
Composer Steven Price
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 November 2024
World premiere 15 October 2024
Production Pathe UK, Wildgaze Films
Also known as
Joy, Joy, az élet csodája, Joy, miracolul vieții, Джой: Диво життя, Джой: Маленькое чудо, 一个奇迹的诞生, 一個奇蹟的誕生, 乔伊

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Jean Purdy How do you feel about spectacles and false teeth? You'd rather people be blind or unable to eat anything but soup? That's what God wants, is it?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The world's first 'test tube baby', Louise Brown, has voiced her dismay that modern IVF services are frequently beyond the reach of many people on lower incomes. In interviews with the media following the release of the film about the team that developed IVF, she said: "I know the three pioneers wanted it to be available to everyone who needed it, and it breaks my heart that not everyone who needs it can access it. Mum and Dad had no money; they were ordinary working-class people, and I think that was one of the reasons Mum was chosen."

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