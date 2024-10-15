How do you feel about spectacles and false teeth? You'd rather people be blind or unable to eat anything but soup? That's what God wants, is it?

Jean Purdy How do you feel about spectacles and false teeth? You'd rather people be blind or unable to eat anything but soup? That's what God wants, is it?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.