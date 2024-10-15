The world's first 'test tube baby', Louise Brown, has voiced her dismay that modern IVF services are frequently beyond the reach of many people on lower incomes. In interviews with the media following the release of the film about the team that developed IVF, she said: "I know the three pioneers wanted it to be available to everyone who needed it, and it breaks my heart that not everyone who needs it can access it. Mum and Dad had no money; they were ordinary working-class people, and I think that was one of the reasons Mum was chosen."