Poster of Tagiyev: Oil
1 poster
Tagiyev: Oil

Synopsis

In August 1922, an American journalist named Jerry Thompson, traveling through the Soviet country, arrives in Azerbaijan. He also visits the village of Mardakan near Baku. There, in a summer house, he meets an elderly man. Thompson can hardly believe what he hears. In front of him was Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, once a major oil producer, millionaire, and philanthropist, who had lost all his wealth after the establishment of Soviet rule. Haji shared his life story with the guest, recounting how he went from being a simple mason to a prominent oil industrialist. January 1873. The successful contractor, wealthy family man, and philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin acquires a plot of land for oil extraction in the village of Bibi-Heybat. Baku is living in anticipation of the oil boom. Small oil fountains are springing up in Absheron. With high hopes, Haji spends all his time searching for areas rich in oil reserves. But four years later, the scene at the site disappoints him — despite all efforts, there is still no oil...    

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 November 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Azerbaijan 12+
Production Baku Media Center
Also known as
Taghiev: Oil
Director
Zaur Qasimli
Cast
Pyarviz Mammedrzaev
Manaf Suleymanov
Gurban Ismailov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.1
Rate 13 votes
8.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
