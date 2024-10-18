Menu
Poster of The Trophy Bride
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Trophy Bride

The Trophy Bride

Cô Dâu Hào Môn 18+
Synopsis

A humorous and satirical exploration of life in the upper echelons of society, where a woman navigates the expectations and traditions of an elite family after marrying into wealth, challenging the norms of social class and status.
The Trophy Bride - trailer with english subtitles
Country Viet Nam
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 18 October 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Czechia
22 November 2024 Poland
18 October 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $2,933,200
Also known as
Cô Dâu Hào Môn, The Trophy Bride, Co Dau Hao Mon, La mariée trophée, 西貢寄生上流
Director
Ngoc Dang Vu
Cast
Kieu Minh Tuan
Hong Van
Le Giang
Trang Thu
Samuel An
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Trailers All trailers
The Trophy Bride - trailer with english subtitles
The Trophy Bride Trailer with english subtitles
Stills
