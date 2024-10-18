Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Trophy Bride
The Trophy Bride
Cô Dâu Hào Môn
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
A humorous and satirical exploration of life in the upper echelons of society, where a woman navigates the expectations and traditions of an elite family after marrying into wealth, challenging the norms of social class and status.
Expand
The Trophy Bride
trailer with english subtitles
trailer with english subtitles
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
18 October 2024
Release date
7 November 2024
Czechia
22 November 2024
Poland
18 October 2024
Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross
$2,933,200
Also known as
Cô Dâu Hào Môn, The Trophy Bride, Co Dau Hao Mon, La mariée trophée, 西貢寄生上流
Director
Ngoc Dang Vu
Cast
Kieu Minh Tuan
Hong Van
Le Giang
Trang Thu
Samuel An
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Trophy Bride
Trailer with english subtitles
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree