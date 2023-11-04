Adapted from documentary literature " Please tell the director, three brigade task completed. " The rape and murder suspect died in the interrogation room after being beaten by the crowd. The three brigades in charge of the case were also sent to prison. The other suspect is still at large. After his release from prison, three brigade under the leadership of Captain Old Cheng to track down his whereabouts, and finally assist the police to capture the suspect, chasing the murderer for 12 years.
CountryChina
Runtime2 hours 13 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere2 February 2024
World premiere4 November 2023
Release date
15 December 2023
China
22 December 2023
Great Britain
15
25 January 2024
Hong Kong
IIA
15 December 2023
Ireland
16
4 January 2024
Singapore
PG13
Worldwide Gross$109,222
Also known as
San da dui, Endless Journey, 三大隊, Jornada Sem Fim, Бесконечное путешествие, 三大队