Adapted from documentary literature " Please tell the director, three brigade task completed. " The rape and murder suspect died in the interrogation room after being beaten by the crowd. The three brigades in charge of the case were also sent to prison. The other suspect is still at large. After his release from prison, three brigade under the leadership of Captain Old Cheng to track down his whereabouts, and finally assist the police to capture the suspect, chasing the murderer for 12 years.
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 February 2024
World premiere 4 November 2023
15 December 2023 China
22 December 2023 Great Britain 15
25 January 2024 Hong Kong IIA
15 December 2023 Ireland 16
4 January 2024 Singapore PG13
Worldwide Gross $109,222
San da dui, Endless Journey, 三大隊, Jornada Sem Fim, Бесконечное путешествие, 三大队
Mo Dai
Zhang Yi
Zhang Yi
Li Chen
Li Chen
Vision Wei
Bingkun Cao
Wang Xiao
Wang Xiao
7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
