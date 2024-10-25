Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rebellious
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Rebellious

Rebellious

Rebellious 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In this modern twist on a classic fairy tale, a headstrong princess is stolen by an evil sorcerer, and her scholarly fiancé must use his wits in an epic quest to find her while she boldly challenges her captors and plots a daring ...
Rebellious - trailer
Rebellious  trailer
Country Great Britain / Cyprus
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 October 2024
Release date
17 October 2025 Bulgaria B
27 February 2025 Czechia
25 October 2024 Great Britain PG
25 October 2024 Ireland PG
10 April 2025 Israel All
27 February 2025 Montenegro o.A.
5 March 2025 Netherlands 6
7 November 2025 Poland
7 November 2024 Qatar
8 November 2024 Romania
27 February 2025 Serbia o.A.
20 February 2025 Slovakia U
1 November 2024 South Africa PG
2 April 2025 Taiwan, Province of China
7 November 2024 UAE 18TC
15 November 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $1,054,943
Production Creation Entertainment Media, Magic Frame Animation
Also known as
Rebellious, A hercegnő mentőakció, Cesur Prenses: Sihirli Ülke, Công Chúa Nổi Loạn: Nhiệm Vụ Giải Cứu Hoàng Gia, Mina, mission rebelle, Oops, Ha'Mamlakha Hishtag'ah, Prințesa rebelă, The Rebel Princess, Πριγκίπισσα επαναστάτρια, 叛逃公主歷險記
Director
Aleksey Tsitsilin
Aleksey Tsitsilin
Cast
Jennifer Sun Bell
Kate Bristol
Dan Edwards
Matt Giroveanu
Abe Goldfarb
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Rebellious - trailer
Rebellious Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more