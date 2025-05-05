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Poster of Road to the Dream
Kinoafisha Films Road to the Dream

Road to the Dream

, 2026
Road to the Dream
USA / Drama, Romantic
Poster of Road to the Dream

Synopsis

Former professional model Olivia, after another quarrel with her husband, publishes a post on her social network page with a cry for help. This act changes the rest of her life.

Director Leonid Khromov
Writer Leonid Khromov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Budget $1,000,000
Production O29 Production
Also known as
Missis Beauty of Earth, Miss Bellezza della Terra, Мисс Краса Земли, Miss Beauté de la Terre

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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