Poster of Umjolo: The Gone Girl
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Umjolo: The Gone Girl

Umjolo: The Gone Girl 18+
Synopsis

The story of a young woman who is on top of the world when she gets engaged to her perfect boyfriend, until a doctor's appointment changes everything.
Country South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 November 2024
World premiere 7 November 2024
Also known as
Umjolo: The Gone Girl, Umjolo: Perdidamente enamorada, Aşk Meşk: Deli Divane, Romance no Ar: Uma Garota Apaixonada, Umjolo : Folle amoureuse, Umjolo バレンタイン・ウェディング, Umjolo: A Valentin-napi esküvő, Umjolo: Walentynkowe wesele, Umjolo：都怪恋爱脑, 安约罗：消失的爱人, 都是恋爱脑惹的祸
Director
Fikile Mogodi
Cast
Gugu Gumede
Tyson Mathonsi
Ntando Menzi Ncube
Thobeka Shangase
Shezi Sibongiseni
4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
