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Poster of Paper Tiger
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Paper Tiger
6.9

Paper Tiger

, 2026
Paper Tiger
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of Paper Tiger
6.9
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

Two brothers pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible.

Cast

Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong
Adam Driver
Adam Driver
Gary Pearl
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Linda Pearl
Miles Teller
Miles Teller
Irwin Pearl
Joel Marsh Garland
Joel Marsh Garland
Rosslyn Luke
Jeff Adler
Cindy Katz
Iris Belfer
Ross Brodar
Ross Brodar
Russian gangster
Dimiter D. Marinov
Daniil
Patrick Murney
Director James Gray
Writer James Gray
Composer Christopher Spelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 May 2026
Release date
25 November 2026 France
10 December 2026 Mexico
26 November 2026 Netherlands
20 November 2026 USA R
Production RT Features, AK Productions, AK Television Prod.
Also known as
Paper Tiger, Papierowy tygrys

Film rating

6.9
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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