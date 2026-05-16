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Paper Tiger
6.9
Paper Tiger
, 2026
Paper Tiger
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller
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6.9
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Synopsis
Two brothers pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible.
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Cast
Anne Hathaway
Jeremy Strong
Adam Driver
Gary Pearl
Scarlett Johansson
Linda Pearl
Miles Teller
Irwin Pearl
Joel Marsh Garland
Rosslyn Luke
Jeff Adler
Cindy Katz
Iris Belfer
Ross Brodar
Russian gangster
Dimiter D. Marinov
Daniil
Patrick Murney
Director
James Gray
Writer
James Gray
Composer
Christopher Spelman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 May 2026
Release date
25 November 2026
France
10 December 2026
Mexico
26 November 2026
Netherlands
20 November 2026
USA
R
Production
RT Features, AK Productions, AK Television Prod.
Also known as
Paper Tiger, Papierowy tygrys
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
14
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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