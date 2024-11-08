Menu
Poster of Topuria: Matador
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Topuria: Matador

Topuria Matador 18+
Synopsis

Ilia's incredible journey from a childhood in war-torn Georgia to becoming a champion of the world. Overcoming obstacles with unwavering support, he faces the ultimate challenge of his life.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 November 2024
Release date
8 November 2024 Georgia PG-13
Worldwide Gross $546,718
Production Señor Mono
Also known as
Topuria Matador, Topuria: Matador, Matador
Director
Giampaolo Manfreda
Cast
Ilia Topuria
7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
