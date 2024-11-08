Menu
Topuria: Matador
Topuria: Matador
Topuria Matador
18+
Documentary
Sport
Synopsis
Ilia's incredible journey from a childhood in war-torn Georgia to becoming a champion of the world. Overcoming obstacles with unwavering support, he faces the ultimate challenge of his life.
Topuria: Matador
trailer
trailer
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 November 2024
Release date
8 November 2024
Georgia
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$546,718
Production
Señor Mono
Also known as
Topuria Matador, Topuria: Matador, Matador
Director
Giampaolo Manfreda
Cast
Ilia Topuria
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Topuria: Matador
Trailer
0
0
Stills
