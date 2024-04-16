Menu
Poster of The Evil Fairy Queen
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Evil Fairy Queen

The Evil Fairy Queen

The Evil Fairy Queen 18+
Synopsis

Lured to a beautiful but remote farmhouse by a deceitful relative, a family decides to move in. Little do they know it’s in the middle of a dying kingdom of fairies and the only way for them to rejuvenate their life force is by sacrificing their young daughter. As she is baited to the fairies’ lair, her mother must fight to return her to safety and bring an end to the evil fairy queen’s reign.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 April 2024
World premiere 16 April 2024
Production Fairy Productions, Grass Temple Films, M and M Film Productions
Also known as
The Evil Fairy Queen, The Demonic Fae
Director
Simon Wells
Cast
Judy Tcherniak
Hannah Harris
Julia Czartoryski
Martyn Spendlove
Aniela Leyland
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
