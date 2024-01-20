Ten days into the competition, the International Games are a complete fiasco for the French delegation as they’ve consistently failed to win any gold medals. All hopes now rest on Paul, an outstanding shooting champion, though somewhat immature and not particularly clever. As the event draws near, he has to share his room with Jacob, a carefree swimmer from Vanuatu, who seems more focused on the village’s “extra-curricular activities” than on his own races.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere5 November 2024
World premiere20 January 2024
Release date
15 May 2024
Belgium
8 May 2024
France
Worldwide Gross$100,754
ProductionAvenue B Productions, France 2 Cinéma, Canal+