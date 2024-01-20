Menu
Poster of Game Changers
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Game Changers

Game Changers

L'esprit Coubertin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Ten days into the competition, the International Games are a complete fiasco for the French delegation as they’ve consistently failed to win any gold medals. All hopes now rest on Paul, an outstanding shooting champion, though somewhat immature and not particularly clever. As the event draws near, he has to share his room with Jacob, a carefree swimmer from Vanuatu, who seems more focused on the village’s “extra-curricular activities” than on his own races.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 5 November 2024
World premiere 20 January 2024
Release date
15 May 2024 Belgium
8 May 2024 France
Worldwide Gross $100,754
Production Avenue B Productions, France 2 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
L'esprit Coubertin, Game Changers
Cast
Benjamin Voisin
Benjamin Voisin
Emmanuelle Bercot
Emmanuelle Bercot
Grégoire Ludig
Grégoire Ludig
Laura Felpin
Laura Felpin
Suzy Bemba
Suzy Bemba
Chloé Lecerf
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
