Poster of Apaixonada
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Apaixonada

Apaixonada

Apaixonada 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 March 2024
Release date
7 March 2024 Brazil
7 March 2024 Mexico B
Production Bronze Filmes, Rubi Produtora, Claro
Also known as
Apaixonada
Director
Natalia Warth
Cast
Giovanna Antonelli
Giovanna Antonelli
Jonas Bloch
Rayssa Bratillieri
Natalia Dal Molin
Hugo Grativol
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
